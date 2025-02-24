Left Menu

Global Breast Cancer Rates Spike: A Call to Action

The global burden of breast cancer is expected to rise significantly by 2050, with a projected 38% increase in cases and a 68% rise in deaths, particularly affecting low-HDI countries. Researchers emphasize the need for improved early diagnosis, treatment, and comprehensive cancer data to combat these disparities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

By the year 2050, the world will witness a troubling increase in breast cancer cases and related fatalities, rising by 38% and 68%, respectively. This surge is expected to disproportionately affect nations with a low Human Development Index (HDI), according to a recent study.

Regarded as the most frequently diagnosed cancer and a leading cause of cancer death among women, breast cancer's impact varies globally based on a nation's quality of life, which includes life expectancy, education, and living standards. Researchers from the International Agency for Research on Cancer have diligently tracked current and future trends using the trusted GLOBOCAN database.

The findings, published in Nature Medicine, highlighted that only a few countries, such as Denmark, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, are aligned with the WHO's Global Breast Cancer Initiative to reduce mortality by 2.5% annually. With projections estimating 32 lakh new cases and 11 lakh deaths in 2050, urgent global health measures are essential to address these inequities and improve survival rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

