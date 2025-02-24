Pope Francis Shows Signs of Recovery Amid Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis remains in a critical but slightly improving condition as he battles double pneumonia, according to a Vatican statement released Monday. The 88-year-old pontiff is spending his 11th night at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, marking his longest hospitalization in his nearly 12-year papacy.

Despite the seriousness of his illness, which the Vatican described as complex due to multiple microorganisms, the Pope has resumed work and even contacted the parish priest of Gaza. Improvements have been noted in some laboratory tests, although he still requires oxygen and continues to face mild kidney insufficiency.

The duration of the Pope's illness has led to public speculation among Catholic cardinals regarding a possible conclave, although these discussions have been criticized by some church officials. As the Vatican hosts prayer services for Pope Francis' recovery, faithful worldwide, including the Ukrainian community in Rome, continue to pray for his health.

(With inputs from agencies.)