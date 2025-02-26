Left Menu

Renewed Hope: Pope Francis Shows Improvement Amid Health Battle

The Vatican reports a slight improvement in Pope Francis' condition as he battles double pneumonia. A CT scan shows progress, and blood tests confirm recovery. While his kidney issues have diminished, he undergoes respiratory physiotherapy. Resuming work after morning Eucharist highlights his resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:19 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis has exhibited minor but promising improvement in his fight against double pneumonia, according to a Vatican announcement on Wednesday. Despite this progress, his doctors continue to regard his prognosis with caution.

Following a CT chest scan on Tuesday evening, the infection is reportedly evolving normally under current treatment. Blood tests corroborate the positive developments, as shared in the Vatican's latest update.

Additionally, the previously observed kidney insufficiency has subsided, and the Pope is now undergoing respiratory physiotherapy to aid in fluid removal from his lungs. He resumed his papal duties in the afternoon, following a morning Eucharist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

