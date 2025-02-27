Sepsis in Newborns: A Growing Crisis in Indian District Hospitals

A recent study conducted across five district hospitals in India has shed light on the alarming mortality rate among newborns diagnosed with sepsis, a severe condition caused by infection. More than a third of these newborns could be expected to die, raising serious concerns among health professionals.

The research, which analyzed data from over 6,600 newborns, found a significant disparity in sepsis incidence, ranging from 0.6 to 10 percent among the hospitals. Newborns referred from other facilities showed a higher incidence than those born in the same hospital, highlighting the complexity of this critical health issue.

Published in The Lancet Global Health, the findings stress the importance of implementing robust infection prevention measures and cautious antibiotic use. With scarce data on neonatal sepsis in district hospitals within low- and middle-income countries, this study provides vital insights to inform future healthcare strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)