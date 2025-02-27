Modern Healthcare Hub: Inauguration of Periyar Hospital in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Periyar Government Hospital in Kolathur, establishing a modern healthcare facility. The hospital employs 102 doctors and numerous staff members. Additionally, Vizhuthugal centers for disability rehabilitation were launched, extending services to multiple districts.
Tamil Nadu has taken a significant leap in healthcare advancement with the inauguration of the Periyar Government Hospital by Chief Minister M K Stalin in Kolathur.
This state-of-the-art facility, costing Rs 210.80 crore, is designed to meet modern healthcare needs, staffed by 102 doctors, 194 nurses, and 99 other personnel.
Alongside, the Vizhuthugal centers were launched, providing crucial rehabilitation services for persons with disabilities across several districts, underscoring the state's commitment to inclusive healthcare.
