Modern Healthcare Hub: Inauguration of Periyar Hospital in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has taken a significant leap in healthcare advancement with the inauguration of the Periyar Government Hospital by Chief Minister M K Stalin in Kolathur.

This state-of-the-art facility, costing Rs 210.80 crore, is designed to meet modern healthcare needs, staffed by 102 doctors, 194 nurses, and 99 other personnel.

Alongside, the Vizhuthugal centers were launched, providing crucial rehabilitation services for persons with disabilities across several districts, underscoring the state's commitment to inclusive healthcare.

