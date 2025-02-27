Left Menu

Delhi's Healthcare Revolution: Minister Promises Transformation in 100 Days

Health Minister Pankaj Singh pledges comprehensive reforms in Delhi's healthcare within 100 days. Key issues including financial constraints and staff concerns will be prioritized. The minister assures that safety measures for healthcare workers will be strengthened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:17 IST
Delhi's Healthcare Revolution: Minister Promises Transformation in 100 Days
Pankaj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday announced a bold initiative to revamp Delhi's healthcare sector, committing to introduce significant reforms within the next 100 days.

Addressing pressing issues from financial challenges to staffing concerns, Singh promised immediate action, directing the health secretary and chief secretary to compile a detailed report outlining current deficiencies. The focus will be on financial hurdles and improving conditions for doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and ward boys.

In response to safety concerns for healthcare workers, Singh, a doctor himself, pledged to enhance security measures to ensure their well-being while acknowledging the challenges posed by aggressive patient families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025