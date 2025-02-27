Delhi's Healthcare Revolution: Minister Promises Transformation in 100 Days

Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday announced a bold initiative to revamp Delhi's healthcare sector, committing to introduce significant reforms within the next 100 days.

Addressing pressing issues from financial challenges to staffing concerns, Singh promised immediate action, directing the health secretary and chief secretary to compile a detailed report outlining current deficiencies. The focus will be on financial hurdles and improving conditions for doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and ward boys.

In response to safety concerns for healthcare workers, Singh, a doctor himself, pledged to enhance security measures to ensure their well-being while acknowledging the challenges posed by aggressive patient families.

(With inputs from agencies.)