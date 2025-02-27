Left Menu

Global Health Aid Shake-Up: Trump Administration's Controversial Cuts

The Trump administration has issued termination notices for U.S.-funded health projects worldwide, aligning them with its 'America First' policy. Major UN health programs like UNAIDS and Stop TB have been affected. The cuts, impacting projects fighting HIV/AIDS and TB, risk reversing progress in countries like South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:26 IST
The Trump administration's recent decision to cut U.S.-funded health projects worldwide has left many organizations reeling. This move, in line with the 'America First' policy, affects a wide range of initiatives, including life-saving services that previously received waivers.

High-profile health programs such as UNAIDS and Stop TB were handed termination notices while scrambling to find alternative funding. For many, U.S. aid was a crucial lifeline. The impact has been devastating, with experts fearing these cuts could reverse years of progress, particularly in countries battling HIV/AIDS epidemics, like South Africa.

Despite assurances from U.S. officials that life-saving services would remain unaffected, most programs are now terminated. As a result, essential support for many vulnerable groups is on the line. The drastic funding cuts have been condemned as a blow to global health systems, sparking concerns about the future of international health cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

