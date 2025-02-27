Left Menu

U.S. Aid Cuts Threaten Global Health Initiatives

The U.S. under Trump's administration is axing foreign aid misaligned with its 'America First' policy. The cuts have impacted numerous health programs, including HIV/AIDS initiatives in South Africa, endangering millions. This unilateral move has garnered criticism for its dire consequences on vulnerable populations worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global community was shaken as the United States, under President Donald Trump's administration, terminated funding for numerous international aid programs. The focus, aligned with the 'America First' policy, has seen projects across the globe, including vital health services, face abrupt cessation.

Among the hardest hit are major United Nations health programs like UNAIDS and the Stop TB Partnership. The cuts affect millions, especially in nations like South Africa, renowned for a high number of HIV cases. Health experts predict severe setbacks, potentially undoing years of progress.

The decision, criticized for its unilateral nature, has left organizations scrambling for alternative funding, while vulnerable populations brace for challenging times ahead. With little response from U.S. authorities, the global aid community calls for urgent reassessment to mitigate the impending fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

