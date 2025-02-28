U.S. Aid Cuts Reverberate: Trump Policy Realignment Puts Millions at Risk

The Trump administration's decision to terminate numerous U.S. aid programs has sent shockwaves across the global aid community. As part of an 'America First' policy shift, the U.S. has ended funding for health initiatives crucial to millions, especially in Sudan and South Africa.

Notable U.N. programs, including UNAIDS and the Stop TB Partnership, are among those impacted. Organizations face overwhelming challenges as crucial contracts are terminated, threatening the continuity of health services addressing HIV/AIDS, TB, and nutrition.

The cuts have been widely condemned, with experts warning of a negative impact on global health systems. With the U.S. pulling much-needed support, vulnerable populations in conflict zones are at higher risk, fueling concerns within humanitarian and health sectors worldwide.

