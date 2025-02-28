Biocon Launches Liraglutide for Diabetes and Obesity in UK

Biotechnology firm Biocon has announced the launch of its new product, Liraglutide, aimed at managing diabetes and obesity in the UK. This pivotal move was made public on Friday.

The GLP-1 peptide, marketed under 'Liraglutide Biocon' for diabetes and 'Biolide' for chronic weight management, received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency earlier this year. Notably, Biocon is the first generics company to earn such approval in a major regulated market.

Biocon's CEO, Siddharth Mittal, emphasized that the launch will provide affordable drug options to healthcare providers and patients, addressing an unmet need. The company plans to extend its reach to other European markets, the US, and select regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)