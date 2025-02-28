Left Menu

Biocon Launches Liraglutide for Diabetes and Obesity in UK

Biocon has launched Liraglutide, a GLP-1 peptide for diabetes and obesity management, in the UK. Marketed under brand names 'Liraglutide Biocon' for diabetes and 'Biolide' for chronic weight management, the launch follows MHRA approval, marking a significant milestone for Biocon in regulated markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:49 IST
Biocon Launches Liraglutide for Diabetes and Obesity in UK
  • Country:
  • India

Biotechnology firm Biocon has announced the launch of its new product, Liraglutide, aimed at managing diabetes and obesity in the UK. This pivotal move was made public on Friday.

The GLP-1 peptide, marketed under 'Liraglutide Biocon' for diabetes and 'Biolide' for chronic weight management, received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency earlier this year. Notably, Biocon is the first generics company to earn such approval in a major regulated market.

Biocon's CEO, Siddharth Mittal, emphasized that the launch will provide affordable drug options to healthcare providers and patients, addressing an unmet need. The company plans to extend its reach to other European markets, the US, and select regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025