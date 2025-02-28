Luke Coutinho Advocates for Millet and Technology in Nutrition Programs
Health coach Luke Coutinho praised millet usage and real-time nutrition tracking in India's nutrition programs at an anganwadi visit. He emphasized male involvement in nutrition and highlighted obesity issues. Planting a curry leaf sapling, he promoted local food adoption to improve health.
- Country:
- India
Health and nutrition coach Luke Coutinho has commended the implementation of millet in Supplementary Nutrition Programs and the use of technology for real-time monitoring of nutritional services via the 'Poshan Tracker' app. His comments came during a visit to an anganwadi center.
During the visit, Coutinho, accompanied by officials from the Women and Child Development Ministry, engaged with anganwadi workers and children. He addressed concerns about obesity, highlighting the importance of nutrition and a healthy lifestyle, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign against obesity.
Coutinho stressed the vital role of male family members in promoting good nutrition. Additionally, he celebrated the Ministry's efforts in integrating millet and tech solutions into nutrition initiatives. Advocating for local food adoption, he symbolically planted a curry leaf sapling.
