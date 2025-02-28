Left Menu

The Overlooked Burden of Long COVID in Asia

Long COVID remains underreported in Asia due to poor data collection and a lack of resources. Patients like DVL Padma Priya face uncertainty, while experts call for better data and equitable healthcare access. Funding and systematic tracking efforts are hindered by 'COVID fatigue' and economic concerns.

Updated: 28-02-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:02 IST
The Overlooked Burden of Long COVID in Asia
COVID-19

Governments across Asia are battling 'COVID fatigue' as resources stretch thin, leaving millions grappling with long COVID largely untracked and untreated.

Patients like DVL Padma Priya, who suffered an array of symptoms after recovering from COVID-19, struggle to find answers amid a lack of cohesive data collection.

Experts stress the urgent need for a centralized system to track long COVID, alongside equitable healthcare access, to address the syndrome's widespread and often debilitating effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

