The Overlooked Burden of Long COVID in Asia
Long COVID remains underreported in Asia due to poor data collection and a lack of resources. Patients like DVL Padma Priya face uncertainty, while experts call for better data and equitable healthcare access. Funding and systematic tracking efforts are hindered by 'COVID fatigue' and economic concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:02 IST
Governments across Asia are battling 'COVID fatigue' as resources stretch thin, leaving millions grappling with long COVID largely untracked and untreated.
Patients like DVL Padma Priya, who suffered an array of symptoms after recovering from COVID-19, struggle to find answers amid a lack of cohesive data collection.
Experts stress the urgent need for a centralized system to track long COVID, alongside equitable healthcare access, to address the syndrome's widespread and often debilitating effects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's New Education Order Targets COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
Yen Surge Driven by Robust Japanese GDP, Dollar Stumbles Amid U.S. Economic Concerns
U.S. Dollar Strength Flourishes Amid Global Tensions and Economic Concerns
Free COVID-19 Tests: A Federal Reversal
Yen Strengthens Amid Trump's Tariff Strategy and Global Economic Concerns