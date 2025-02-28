Rampant Drug Quality Issues: Ensuring Safe Medicines

The Central Drugs Laboratories flagged 52 drug samples produced by various firms as not meeting standard quality in February, health ministry officials revealed on Friday. Meanwhile, State Drugs Testing Laboratories reported 93 drug samples as substandard in November.

Regular regulatory surveillance by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) now displays monthly lists of drugs identified as not of standard quality (NSQ) on its portal. Drug samples are classified as NSQ when they fail specific quality parameters during testing, officials explained.

The findings pertain to specific batches, and the failure doesn't imply issues with other market products. Participation from states in reporting NSQs to the central database has notably increased, showcasing a collaborative effort with state regulators to regularly identify and remove false medicines from the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)