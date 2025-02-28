Left Menu

Telangana: Pioneering Health Tourism and Innovation

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the state's plan to implement a 'health tourism policy,' positioning it as a top destination for medical treatments. At a ceremony honoring Dr. Nageshwar Reddy, the government unveiled plans for a digital health card, a new health hub, and advancements in the 'family doctor' system.

Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2025
Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, unveiled ambitious plans to establish the state as a health tourism hotspot. By implementing a new 'health tourism policy,' the government aims to leverage Hyderabad's status as a pharmaceutical and vaccine production hub.

During a ceremony honoring renowned gastroenterologist Dr. Nageshwar Reddy, who was conferred the Padma Vibhushan award, CM Reddy highlighted initiatives such as a 'digital health card' for citizens, ensuring streamlined medical treatment while maintaining data privacy compliance.

Further, a 1,000-acre health hub is proposed to cater to diverse medical specializations. The chief minister also reaffirmed commitment to the 'family doctor' system, advocating for its empathetic approach, while advocating for Dr. Nageshwar Reddy to be recognized with the Bharat Ratna.

