Odisha’s Youngest Organ Donor: A Tale of Tragedy and Hope

In an unprecedented act of generosity, 16-month-old Janmesh Lenka from Odisha has become the state's youngest organ donor, offering a second chance at life to two patients, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar reported Monday.

The Lenka family faced an unimaginable decision after Janmesh was declared brain dead due to airway blockage. Counselled by AIIMS officials, they chose to donate his organs, a move that could redefine the understanding and significance of paediatric organ donation across India.

The retrieval and successful transplantation of Janmesh's liver and kidneys into critically ill recipients underscore a landmark achievement at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, hailed by medical professionals and the community, and illustrating the profound impact of organ donation.

(With inputs from agencies.)