Odisha’s Youngest Organ Donor: A Tale of Tragedy and Hope

Janmesh Lenka, a 16-month-old, became Odisha's youngest organ donor, giving new life to two patients. Despite the tragedy of his brain death, his parents' decision to donate his organs turned their grief into hope for others, marking a significant moment for paediatric organ donation awareness in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented act of generosity, 16-month-old Janmesh Lenka from Odisha has become the state's youngest organ donor, offering a second chance at life to two patients, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar reported Monday.

The Lenka family faced an unimaginable decision after Janmesh was declared brain dead due to airway blockage. Counselled by AIIMS officials, they chose to donate his organs, a move that could redefine the understanding and significance of paediatric organ donation across India.

The retrieval and successful transplantation of Janmesh's liver and kidneys into critically ill recipients underscore a landmark achievement at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, hailed by medical professionals and the community, and illustrating the profound impact of organ donation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

