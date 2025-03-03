Left Menu

Nursing Officer Faces Allegations, Accused of Misconduct

A senior nursing officer at a state cancer institute was reportedly assaulted by a security guard and colleagues over allegations of inappropriate conduct. The incident led to both parties filing complaints, prompting the hospital to set up an inquiry committee and involve the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A senior nursing officer at a state-run cancer institute is embroiled in controversy after allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced. This follows a confrontation with a woman security guard and female staff members, who accused him of misconduct and forcibly removed him from his office.

The altercation reportedly occurred on Saturday, when the security guard allegedly grabbed the officer, Mahesh Gupta, by his collar and dragged him outside. Female staff members then joined in, further confronting him about the accusation.

In response to the incident, Dr. Sandeep Jasuja, the hospital superintendent, announced that an inquiry committee had been established to investigate the complaints filed by both sides. The hospital's administration has also filed a police report regarding the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

