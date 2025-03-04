Left Menu

Predicting Substance Use: The Neural Connection

A recent study suggests that monitoring cognitive control development in teenagers could predict their risk for initiating substance use. Researchers found that brain connectivity between specific areas can forecast substance use onset, highlighting the importance of neural networks in preventative strategies.

A pioneering study has indicated that tracking brain changes associated with thought and emotion control in teenagers could predict their risk of initiating substance use. This research emphasizes the potential of cognitive control development as both a predictive tool and a protective factor against early substance use.

The research, conducted by Jungmeen Kim-Spoon and her team at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, suggests that adolescent mental processes, analyzed via fMRI scans, reveal critical insights. These insights pertain specifically to the brain's dorsal anterior cingulate cortex, which plays a pivotal role in cognitive control and attentional tasks.

The findings, published in Biological Psychiatry, underscore a crucial neural connection between the dACC and the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex. This link can delay substance use, with a decline in its strength occurring a year prior to substance use initiation. By understanding these patterns, the study aims to improve early prevention strategies for substance-related challenges.

