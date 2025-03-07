Left Menu

PM Modi Inaugurates NAMO Hospital, Boosting Healthcare in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the NAMO Hospital in Silvassa, a 450-bed facility costing Rs 460 crore. This hospital aims to enhance healthcare services in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, offering advanced medical care, especially to the tribal communities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silvassa | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:07 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the NAMO Hospital (Phase I) in Silvassa, located in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The event marked the launch of a new chapter in healthcare for the region.

With a capacity of 450 beds, the hospital is a large-scale project costing Rs 460 crore. It is poised to significantly bolster healthcare services, particularly benefiting the local communities.

Officials stated that the facility will provide cutting-edge medical care, with a focus on serving the tribal communities in the Union Territory, enhancing both access and quality of healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

