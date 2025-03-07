PM Modi Inaugurates NAMO Hospital, Boosting Healthcare in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the NAMO Hospital (Phase I) in Silvassa, located in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The event marked the launch of a new chapter in healthcare for the region.

With a capacity of 450 beds, the hospital is a large-scale project costing Rs 460 crore. It is poised to significantly bolster healthcare services, particularly benefiting the local communities.

Officials stated that the facility will provide cutting-edge medical care, with a focus on serving the tribal communities in the Union Territory, enhancing both access and quality of healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)