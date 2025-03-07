Modi Sounds Alarm on India's Obesity Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a critical public health issue on Friday, highlighting that by 2050, India could face an obesity crisis affecting 44 crore individuals. Speaking at a rally in Silvassa, Modi stressed the importance of reducing edible oil consumption by 10% to mitigate this growing concern.

During the rally, which marked the inauguration of infrastructure projects in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Modi called for immediate action to prevent obesity-related illnesses. He drew parallels to Singapore's rapid development as a model for transformative change in India's Union territories.

In a bid to increase healthcare accessibility, the Prime Minister announced the establishment of 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendra across India to provide affordable generic medicines, reinforcing his commitment to tackling India's health challenges.

