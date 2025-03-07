Menopause Symptoms Linked to Long-Term Cognitive Impact, Study Finds

A recent study indicates a potential link between the number of symptoms experienced during menopause and subsequent cognitive and behavioral impairments in later life. Researchers from the University of Calgary, among others, analyzed data from nearly 900 post-menopausal women.

Findings highlight that women globally face a threefold higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, with a unique risk factor being the loss of estradiol at menopause. The study suggests menopause might be a marker of susceptibility to dementia-related cognitive and behavioral changes.

Participants underwent various tests, revealing that increased symptoms correlated with greater cognitive impairments in language or memory and mild behavioral issues. While estrogen-based hormone therapy may not significantly enhance cognitive function, it could alleviate behavioral symptoms. More research is needed to confirm these associations, with larger datasets over extended periods being necessary.

