Testosterone for Menopausal Women: FDA Review Sparks Debate

The FDA is set to evaluate the scientific evidence behind using testosterone in menopausal women, a rising trend amid discussions on its benefits and risks. The review aims to address safety concerns and guide potential future treatments.

Despite its widespread use to counteract symptoms like Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD), no testosterone therapy is FDA-approved for women. Clinicians have been adapting male testosterone products, sparking a debate over safety and efficacy. The recent meeting aims to resolve these issues.

Stakeholders, including scientists and patients, have submitted numerous comments emphasizing testosterone's perceived benefits on libido and quality of life. However, experts insist more long-term safety data is necessary to allow for standardized dosing and ensure risks like cancer remain managed.