Modi's Call to Combat Obesity: A National Wake-Up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a gathering in Silvassa, underscored the alarming rise in obesity levels in India, citing a report suggesting that 44 crore people may be obese by 2050. Obesity, identified as a catalyst for various diseases, requires urgent action through increased physical activity and decreased edible oil consumption, Modi urged.

On his visit to Dadra and Nagar Haveli as well as Daman and Diu, PM Modi inaugurated development projects worth Rs 2,587 crore. These include a 450-bed hospital in Silvassa and other critical infrastructure aimed at transforming the Union Territory into a hub of healthcare and tourism.

Further seeking the cooperation of locals, Modi compared their potential transformation to Singapore's growth. He emphasized future attractions like an eco-resort in Dudhani and India's first air ropeway in Diu as steps towards making the Union Territory a top tourism and education destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)