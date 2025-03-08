Empowering Girls: Sangini Initiative Transforms Menstrual Hygiene in Rural Schools
The Sangini initiative, led by NOBA GSR and supported by PTI, aims to address period poverty in rural schools. By installing sanitary pad dispensers and incinerators, it reduces absenteeism among girls. This effort is active in nine states and plans to expand further for increased impact.
In a significant move to combat period poverty and empower young girls, the Sangini initiative has installed sanitary pad dispensers and incinerators in two schools in Manjhaul, as part of a larger effort to transform Begusarai into a model district for menstrual hygiene.
This initiative, spearheaded by NOBA GSR and backed by Press Trust of India, aims to ensure that menstrual hygiene management becomes a standard practice in rural schools, thereby reducing educational disruptions for girls during their periods.
With operations in 110 government schools across multiple states, the initiative, which also receives support from organizations like SBI, BPCL, and PEPSICO, plans to expand even further, underscoring its commitment to improving menstrual health awareness and accessibility across rural India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
