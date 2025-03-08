Left Menu

Empowering Girls: Sangini Initiative Transforms Menstrual Hygiene in Rural Schools

The Sangini initiative, led by NOBA GSR and supported by PTI, aims to address period poverty in rural schools. By installing sanitary pad dispensers and incinerators, it reduces absenteeism among girls. This effort is active in nine states and plans to expand further for increased impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Begusarai | Updated: 08-03-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 11:23 IST
Empowering Girls: Sangini Initiative Transforms Menstrual Hygiene in Rural Schools
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to combat period poverty and empower young girls, the Sangini initiative has installed sanitary pad dispensers and incinerators in two schools in Manjhaul, as part of a larger effort to transform Begusarai into a model district for menstrual hygiene.

This initiative, spearheaded by NOBA GSR and backed by Press Trust of India, aims to ensure that menstrual hygiene management becomes a standard practice in rural schools, thereby reducing educational disruptions for girls during their periods.

With operations in 110 government schools across multiple states, the initiative, which also receives support from organizations like SBI, BPCL, and PEPSICO, plans to expand even further, underscoring its commitment to improving menstrual health awareness and accessibility across rural India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025