Controversies and Confrontations: A Snapshot of US Domestic Affairs

In a significant turn of events, South Carolina carried out the first execution by firing squad in the United States in 15 years, as Brad Sigmon, 67, opted for this method over alternatives like the electric chair or lethal injection, which he feared would lead to a more torturous death.

Simultaneously, Democrat-led states are entering the legal skirmish against President Donald Trump's mass firings of federal workers, alleging illegal terminations and seeking court intervention to protect employment rights.

In related developments, Trump's executive orders against two prominent law firms are raising constitutional concerns among legal experts. The firms had previously represented parties opposing Trump, highlighting tensions between the administration and its legal adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)