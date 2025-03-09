Vice President Hospitalized Due to Chest Pain

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been admitted to AIIMS for observations following complaints of uneasiness and chest pain, as confirmed by reliable sources on Sunday.

Reportedly, the 73-year-old official was transported to the hospital at approximately 2 am.

He is currently under the supervision of Dr. Rajiv Narang, the Cardiology Department Head, within the Critical Care Unit, as a specialized team of doctors tracks his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)