Vice President Hospitalized Due to Chest Pain

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, aged 73, has been hospitalized at AIIMS due to uneasiness and chest pain. He is under the care of Dr. Rajiv Narang in the Critical Care Unit, where a team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 09:32 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been admitted to AIIMS for observations following complaints of uneasiness and chest pain, as confirmed by reliable sources on Sunday.

Reportedly, the 73-year-old official was transported to the hospital at approximately 2 am.

He is currently under the supervision of Dr. Rajiv Narang, the Cardiology Department Head, within the Critical Care Unit, as a specialized team of doctors tracks his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

