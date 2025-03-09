Vice President Hospitalized Due to Chest Pain
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, aged 73, has been hospitalized at AIIMS due to uneasiness and chest pain. He is under the care of Dr. Rajiv Narang in the Critical Care Unit, where a team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 09:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been admitted to AIIMS for observations following complaints of uneasiness and chest pain, as confirmed by reliable sources on Sunday.
Reportedly, the 73-year-old official was transported to the hospital at approximately 2 am.
He is currently under the supervision of Dr. Rajiv Narang, the Cardiology Department Head, within the Critical Care Unit, as a specialized team of doctors tracks his recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vatican Concerns: Pope Francis Hospitalized with Double Pneumonia
Guru Randhawa's Intense Setback: Hospitalized After Film Stunt
Millet Mishap: Five Hospitalized After Eating Contaminated Rotis
Medical Helicopter Crash Near Wilmington Airport Leaves Three Hospitalized
Long-Term Health Risks Persist for Covid-19 Hospitalized Patients