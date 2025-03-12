Left Menu

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar's Swift Recovery: A Testament to AIIMS' Care

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar was discharged from AIIMS-Delhi after recovering from cardiac-related issues. Admitted on March 9, he left on March 12 following effective medical care. He expressed gratitude towards the AIIMS staff and well-wishers for their support during his recovery period.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar's Swift Recovery: A Testament to AIIMS' Care
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar was discharged from AIIMS-Delhi on Wednesday after making a satisfactory recovery, according to an official statement from the hospital. Initially admitted on March 9 for cardiac-related concerns, Dhankar received prompt medical attention at the prestigious facility.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, known for its expert healthcare services, confirmed his release on March 12. Dhankar has been advised to ensure ample rest in the coming days by the attending medical team.

Expressing his gratitude on X, Dhankar commended the exemplary dedication of the AIIMS staff, acknowledging their role in his recovery. He also thanked well-wishers nationwide for their support and kind messages during his hospitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

