HPSACS Takes Action Against Rising Drug Addiction

In an effort to tackle the rising issue of drug addiction, the Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (HPSACS) has issued directives to NGOs to refer a minimum of five injecting drug users to psychiatric departments each week. This decision came out of a monthly meeting led by the HPSACS's project director, Rajiv Kumar.

The directive emphasizes the need for NGO staff to accompany the drug users through the referral process and ensure ongoing health monitoring. Kumar highlighted the effectiveness of regular check-ups, counselling, and therapy in helping individuals overcome addiction, stressing on the importance of psychological counselling in particular.

He noted that every district provides dedicated psychiatric services aimed at supporting young individuals battling addiction. Through these efforts, HPSACS aims to facilitate a positive change, reduce drug dependency, and aid in users' reintegration into society.

(With inputs from agencies.)