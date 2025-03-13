Karnataka's Medicine Supply: A Crisis Averted

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced significant strides in addressing the state's medicine shortage to the Assembly. The state government has expanded the approved drug list from 732 to 1,032 to improve supply based on public demand.

To combat procurement challenges, the government is simplifying tender processes to attract more suppliers. Additional steps include procuring more stock from previous suppliers and a proposal to buy essential medicines from Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Limited. Measures to halt fake drug circulation are also being enforced, with several cases registered against offenders.

Regarding regulatory oversight, the state faces a shortage of drug inspectors with 104 positions vacant. Although actions are underway to fulfill these vacancies, current inspectors and Assistant Drug Controllers are stepping in to maintain regulation. The government is urging the central administration for additional support in addressing these issues.

