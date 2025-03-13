Left Menu

Karnataka's Medicine Supply: A Crisis Averted

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, addressed the Assembly on improvements in medicine supply. The list of approved drugs increased to 1,032 to meet demand. Efforts to enhance supplier participation and quality control are underway, alongside measures to curb fake drug circulation and address drug inspector vacancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:43 IST
Karnataka's Medicine Supply: A Crisis Averted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced significant strides in addressing the state's medicine shortage to the Assembly. The state government has expanded the approved drug list from 732 to 1,032 to improve supply based on public demand.

To combat procurement challenges, the government is simplifying tender processes to attract more suppliers. Additional steps include procuring more stock from previous suppliers and a proposal to buy essential medicines from Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Limited. Measures to halt fake drug circulation are also being enforced, with several cases registered against offenders.

Regarding regulatory oversight, the state faces a shortage of drug inspectors with 104 positions vacant. Although actions are underway to fulfill these vacancies, current inspectors and Assistant Drug Controllers are stepping in to maintain regulation. The government is urging the central administration for additional support in addressing these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025