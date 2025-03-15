Health Headlines Highlight Concerns in Medical Policy and Practice

The health sector faces a turbulent time as significant developments unfold. Notably, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Trump nominee, has refrained from opposing Medicaid cuts. Meanwhile, the FDA has independently recommended influenza vaccine strains for 2025-2026, bypassing the typical advisory committee vote.

In administrative changes, Hilary Perkins, the FDA's chief counsel, resigned just two days into her new role, citing distractions from previous roles. Additionally, Bayer has secured an injunction in Brazil, impacting soybean farmers and royalty payments.

Amid calls for transparency, the European lobby group has criticized China's drug procurement practices. The UK's soaring disability costs and FDA warnings on recreational 'laughing gas' use highlight ongoing health policy challenges. Lastly, a measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico is drawing attention, with cases surpassing last year's total figures.

