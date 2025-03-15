Be Well Hospitals Triumphs with Complex Cytoreductive Surgery

Be Well Hospitals has achieved a significant medical milestone by executing a complex Cytoreductive Surgery with HIPEC for Ms. Pramila Dhayalu, who was diagnosed with Mucinous Adenocarcinoma. The 10-hour operation involved comprehensive procedures to remove cancerous tissues, performed by a team of skilled surgeons.

The coordination of expert surgeons, oncologists, and nursing staff played a crucial role in the operation's success. The highlight of the procedure was the use of HIPEC therapy, an innovative technique providing targeted chemotherapy directly into the abdominal cavity, substantially impacting disease control.

Dr. Sabarisan, the Medical Director, emphasized that this achievement underscores Be Well Hospitals' dedication to cutting-edge cancer care. Founder Dr. C.J. Vetrievel reiterated the hospital's mission to deliver affordable, high-quality healthcare across the nation, striving to make advanced medical care universally accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)