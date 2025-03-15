Left Menu

UN Commission Adds Five New Psychoactive Substances and One Medication to Control Lists Based on WHO Recommendations

The decision was announced during the 68th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs held from 10-14 March 2025 in Vienna, Austria.

The UN Member States have underscored the need for heightened vigilance and enhanced global coordination to counteract the ongoing threat posed by these substances. Image Credit: ChatGPT

The United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) has officially placed five new psychoactive substances and one pharmaceutical medicine under international regulatory control, following a detailed assessment and recommendations by the World Health Organization's (WHO) Expert Committee on Drug Dependence (ECDD).

The decision was announced during the 68th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs held from 10-14 March 2025 in Vienna, Austria. The ECDD, a body of global experts convened by WHO, rigorously evaluated these substances and determined their significant health risks, absence of therapeutic benefits, and negative societal impact, warranting international oversight.

Dr. Deus Mubangizi, WHO Director for Health Product Policy and Standards, emphasized, "These substances, clandestinely manufactured and increasingly prevalent, pose substantial health threats, particularly to young populations. We commend the CND's prompt response to our recommendations, a crucial step towards global public health protection."

Substances Newly Classified Under Schedule I of the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs (1961):

  • N-Pyrrolidino protonitazene (Protonitazepyne): A synthetic opioid appearing as beige powder or white crystalline solid, found in falsified opioid tablets, and administered via injection, snorting, or smoking. It has been linked to severe harm and fatalities.

  • N-Pyrrolidino metonitazene (Metonitazepyne): A highly potent synthetic opioid presented as beige powder primarily administered through injection, associated with significant harm and death.

  • Etonitazepipne (N-Piperidinyl Etonitazene): A synthetic opioid identified as a crystalline solid or yellowish-white powder, responsible for serious adverse health outcomes, including fatalities.

  • N-Desethyl isotonitazene (Norisotonitazene): Another synthetic opioid recognized as crystalline solids, found in counterfeit medications, and associated with multiple deaths and hospitalizations.

Substance Classified Under Schedule II of the Convention on Psychotropic Substances (1971):

  • Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC): A semi-synthetic cannabinoid appearing as viscous oil or resin. It is found in THC-infused cannabis products, vaping liquids, edible items, and oils. Evidence confirms significant public health and societal risks associated with its consumption.

Medication Classified Under Schedule IV of the Convention on Psychotropic Substances (1971):

  • Carisoprodol: A skeletal muscle relaxant commonly found in tablets, occasionally encountered as falsified pharmaceutical white powder. Its nonmedical use presents a notable public health concern, demanding international control measures.

The WHO continues its role in scientifically reviewing substances of abuse, focusing increasingly on synthetic opioids such as fentanyl analogues and nitazenes due to their growing illicit presence and lack of medical utility. The UN Member States have underscored the need for heightened vigilance and enhanced global coordination to counteract the ongoing threat posed by these substances.

