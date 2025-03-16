The Double-Edged Gift: How Blood Donation May Benefit Donors

Blood donation has long been hailed as a way to save lives by replenishing hospital supplies and aiding patients in need. However, new research from the Francis Crick Institute in London suggests that this altruistic act may also offer health benefits for the donors themselves.

Frequent donors, according to the study, might experience genetic changes potentially reducing their risk of blood cancers. By encouraging the production of fresh blood cells, regular blood donation may alter the genetic landscape of stem cells beneficially, offering a degree of protection against diseases like leukaemia.

Beyond possible cancer prevention, blood donation can aid cardiovascular health. It reduces blood viscosity, thus lowering the risk of clotting, high blood pressure, and heart disease. There is a suggestion that it helps regulate iron levels, too, which can combat oxidative stress and inflammation linked to cardiovascular issues. While further research is needed, the life-saving impact of donation remains undeniable.

