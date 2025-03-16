Left Menu

Tragic Hostel Food Poisoning in Mandya: A 13-Year-Old's Death Sparks Outrage

A suspected food poisoning incident at an unauthorized hostel in Mandya, Karnataka, led to the death of a 13-year-old boy and hospitalization of 28 others. The tragedy underscores the negligence in running the hostel, with arrests made and an investigation launched. The Karnataka CM has promised action and compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating event linked to suspected food poisoning, a 13-year-old boy tragically lost his life while 28 other hostel residents were rushed to the hospital. The incident, occurring at an unauthorized hostel in Mandya, Karnataka, reveals shocking negligence on the part of the establishment.

The deceased, identified as Kerlong from Meghalaya, was among the students who consumed leftover food from Holi celebrations. Investigation indicates the hostel was operating illegally without proper facilities. The school's management, including the cook and warden, have been apprehended for involvement in the tragedy.

Authorities, including Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, swiftly responded with an ongoing investigation, with promises of compensation for the victim's family. The incident highlights grave concerns over food safety and the importance of safeguarding the health of young students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

