Mystery in Medical Mishap: Allegations Rise in Young Woman's Hospital Death

A 20-year-old woman, identified as Manasvi, tragically passed away at a private hospital in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, leading to allegations of medical negligence by her family. The incident has sparked a legal dispute, as reported by the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

Manasvi, a resident of Tri Nagar, was admitted to the hospital on March 10 for fever. Despite undergoing treatment for six days, she died on March 16. Her family alleges they paid Rs 18 lakh for what they claim was inadequate medical care, prompting them to seek legal action against the hospital staff.

The Delhi Police have preserved her body at BJRM Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Investigations are underway, with the police recording statements and verifying medical records to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

