Left Menu

Mystery in Medical Mishap: Allegations Rise in Young Woman's Hospital Death

A 20-year-old woman, Manasvi, died in a Delhi hospital amid allegations of medical negligence. Her family claims inadequate care despite high costs. Police have initiated an inquiry and preserved the body for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 21:20 IST
Mystery in Medical Mishap: Allegations Rise in Young Woman's Hospital Death
Manasvi
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old woman, identified as Manasvi, tragically passed away at a private hospital in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, leading to allegations of medical negligence by her family. The incident has sparked a legal dispute, as reported by the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

Manasvi, a resident of Tri Nagar, was admitted to the hospital on March 10 for fever. Despite undergoing treatment for six days, she died on March 16. Her family alleges they paid Rs 18 lakh for what they claim was inadequate medical care, prompting them to seek legal action against the hospital staff.

The Delhi Police have preserved her body at BJRM Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Investigations are underway, with the police recording statements and verifying medical records to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025