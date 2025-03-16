Mizoram Unveils Comprehensive Universal Healthcare Initiative

On April 1, the Mizoram government will roll out the ambitious Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme (MUHCS), aiming to extend an annual cover of Rs 5 lakh per family. Health Minister Lalrinpuii emphasized that the scheme targets families across varied economic backgrounds, including government employees.

The MUHCS is structured in alignment with the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, ensuring coverage for pre-existing conditions and hospitalisation expenses. Beneficiaries will access cashless treatment at both state-run facilities and empanelled private or church-run hospitals.

Despite readiness from many hospitals in southern Mizoram, negotiations continue with private facilities in Aizawl. Interested families can register offline from March, with online registrations commencing in April. Three plan options based on annual premiums provide tailored coverage levels, with contributions ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)