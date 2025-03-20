ASHA Workers on Hunger Strike: A Battle for Basic Rights

For 39 days, ASHA workers have been protesting outside the Secretariat, demanding post-retirement benefits and increased honorarium. Their agitation escalated as three members initiated an indefinite hunger strike, accusing the ruling government of corruption and cruelty towards their plight.

The protest intensification comes amidst a failed negotiation with the state government, prompting Congress leader V M Sudheeran to express solidarity with the workers. He criticized the ruling CPI(M) for adopting a neo-fascist approach towards the protestors, while state Health Minister Veena George blamed the central government for the stalemate.

The situation remains unresolved as the central government contests the state's allegations, claiming a delay in the submission of necessary financial documentation. ASHA workers continue their fight, pressing for basic demands while navigating governmental accusations and promises.

