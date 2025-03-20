Left Menu

ASHA Workers on Hunger Strike: A Battle for Basic Rights

ASHA workers have been protesting for 39 days, demanding post-retirement benefits and increased honorarium. Three members began a hunger strike, accusing the government of corruption. Talks with the state failed, and government officials shifted blame to the central government. Further action awaits resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:19 IST
ASHA Workers on Hunger Strike: A Battle for Basic Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For 39 days, ASHA workers have been protesting outside the Secretariat, demanding post-retirement benefits and increased honorarium. Their agitation escalated as three members initiated an indefinite hunger strike, accusing the ruling government of corruption and cruelty towards their plight.

The protest intensification comes amidst a failed negotiation with the state government, prompting Congress leader V M Sudheeran to express solidarity with the workers. He criticized the ruling CPI(M) for adopting a neo-fascist approach towards the protestors, while state Health Minister Veena George blamed the central government for the stalemate.

The situation remains unresolved as the central government contests the state's allegations, claiming a delay in the submission of necessary financial documentation. ASHA workers continue their fight, pressing for basic demands while navigating governmental accusations and promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025