Tragic Loss: UNRWA Staff Amid Crisis

Five UNRWA staff members were killed, increasing the death toll to 284. Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini confirmed the victims included teachers, doctors, and nurses serving vulnerable communities, highlighting the risks faced by humanitarian workers in conflict zones.

Updated: 20-03-2025 15:41 IST
In a tragic development, Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, announced the deaths of five more staff members. This recent loss raises the total casualties to 284.

The deceased were part of the critical workforce comprising teachers, doctors, and nurses dedicated to aiding the most vulnerable populations. Their deaths underscore the ongoing risks faced by those delivering humanitarian aid in volatile regions.

The announcement was made public through a statement on X, bringing global attention to the dangerous conditions faced by relief agency personnel in conflict zones.



