Rajasthan's Free Cancer Screenings and Maternity Benefits Boost Women's Health

In Rajasthan, government medical colleges and associated hospitals are providing free cervical and breast cancer screenings, as announced by state Health Minister Gajendra Singh. This initiative is part of the NP-NCD program aiming to improve women's health across the region.

During a recent Assembly session, Singh detailed that the Swasth Nari Chetna Abhiyan is responsible for conducting these screenings with trained staff, ensuring broader access to essential health services at no cost. This initiative highlights the government's commitment to women's health and well-being.

In addition to cancer screenings, the state has pledged maternity support. Pregnant women Below Poverty Line (BPL) and other eligible categories are entitled to receive 'ghee' during and post-delivery. Implementation of the promise to give five litres of 'desi ghee' to each pregnant woman is set to roll out in phases, targeting maximum outreach.

