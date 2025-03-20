Left Menu

Rajasthan's Free Cancer Screenings and Maternity Benefits Boost Women's Health

Rajasthan offers free cervical and breast cancer screenings at government medical institutions, plus maternity benefits like 'ghee' distribution for BPL women. Health Minister Gajendra Singh announced these initiatives, emphasizing maximum coverage. The manifesto promise includes providing five litres of 'desi ghee' to pregnant women in the state, implemented in phases.

Jaipur | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:59 IST
In Rajasthan, government medical colleges and associated hospitals are providing free cervical and breast cancer screenings, as announced by state Health Minister Gajendra Singh. This initiative is part of the NP-NCD program aiming to improve women's health across the region.

During a recent Assembly session, Singh detailed that the Swasth Nari Chetna Abhiyan is responsible for conducting these screenings with trained staff, ensuring broader access to essential health services at no cost. This initiative highlights the government's commitment to women's health and well-being.

In addition to cancer screenings, the state has pledged maternity support. Pregnant women Below Poverty Line (BPL) and other eligible categories are entitled to receive 'ghee' during and post-delivery. Implementation of the promise to give five litres of 'desi ghee' to each pregnant woman is set to roll out in phases, targeting maximum outreach.

