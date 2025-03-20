Left Menu

Kerala's ASHA Workers: Hunger Strike Highlights Healthcare Crisis

A group of ASHA workers in Kerala have intensified their protests by launching a hunger strike at the state secretariat, demanding better incentives and honorarium. Despite attempts by State Health Minister Veena George to resolve the issue with Union Health Minister J P Nadda, talks have yet to materialize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:00 IST
Kerala's ASHA Workers: Hunger Strike Highlights Healthcare Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ASHA workers in Kerala have escalated their protest against the state government by launching an indefinite hunger strike outside the state secretariat. Their demands for increased honorarium and incentives have gone unheeded, despite multiple attempts by State Health Minister Veena George to convene with Union Health Minister J P Nadda in Delhi.

George's efforts to secure a meeting with Nadda were unsuccessful, as he was reportedly busy. Meanwhile, the protest by ASHA workers, which started 39 days ago, gained momentum after talks with the state government failed on Wednesday. The protestors, supported by Congress-led UDF MLAs, accused the state government of neglect and corruption.

Complicating matters, the central government's refusal to release funds, citing the state's pending utilisation certificate, has exacerbated tensions. Despite Nadda's parliamentary declaration of increased incentives, the impasse with ASHA workers remains unresolved, as highlighted by the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025