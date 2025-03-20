Kerala's ASHA Workers: Hunger Strike Highlights Healthcare Crisis

ASHA workers in Kerala have escalated their protest against the state government by launching an indefinite hunger strike outside the state secretariat. Their demands for increased honorarium and incentives have gone unheeded, despite multiple attempts by State Health Minister Veena George to convene with Union Health Minister J P Nadda in Delhi.

George's efforts to secure a meeting with Nadda were unsuccessful, as he was reportedly busy. Meanwhile, the protest by ASHA workers, which started 39 days ago, gained momentum after talks with the state government failed on Wednesday. The protestors, supported by Congress-led UDF MLAs, accused the state government of neglect and corruption.

Complicating matters, the central government's refusal to release funds, citing the state's pending utilisation certificate, has exacerbated tensions. Despite Nadda's parliamentary declaration of increased incentives, the impasse with ASHA workers remains unresolved, as highlighted by the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan.

(With inputs from agencies.)