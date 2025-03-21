U.S. Equity Funds Experience Record Outflows Amid Tariff Concerns

Investors have shown apprehension towards U.S. equity funds, withdrawing an unprecedented $33.53 billion in the week leading up to March 19. This marks the largest net outflow in three months, reflecting worries about U.S. tariff policies and a cautious stance ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

During this period, the Federal Reserve opted to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged, while suggesting potential interest rate cuts later in the year alongside forecasts of slower economic growth and rising inflation rates. U.S. large-cap funds witnessed net sales of $27.38 billion as a three-week buying trend came to an end.

Sectoral funds, particularly in technology, communication services, and healthcare, recorded substantial outflows, while short-to-intermediate government and treasury funds continued drawing investors' attention, securing a consistent weekly inflow over the past 13 weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)