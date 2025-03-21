Left Menu

Delhi's New Adult Vaccination Clinic: A Step Towards Preventive Health

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh inaugurated an adult vaccination clinic at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla. The facility emphasizes the importance of adult vaccination, especially for those with existing health conditions, by providing a range of vaccines to enhance public health and prevent severe illnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:50 IST
Delhi's New Adult Vaccination Clinic: A Step Towards Preventive Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh emphasized on Friday that vaccination is vital for adults, not just children, particularly individuals with existing health conditions. Inaugurating an adult vaccination clinic at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla, Singh highlighted the clinic's role in providing essential vaccines to protect against preventable diseases.

Singh stressed the significance of preventive health care beyond childhood immunization, noting the crucial role adult vaccination plays in safeguarding vulnerable groups like senior citizens and those with chronic conditions. The newly launched clinic aims to offer a comprehensive range of vaccines, including those for influenza, pneumonia, hepatitis, tetanus, and shingles.

RS Mishra and Vikram Aggarwal, senior officials at the hospital, underscored the clinic's commitment to enhancing public health. By expanding access to essential immunizations, the facility seeks to prevent diseases, improve quality of life, and create a health-conscious community. Patients will receive tailored vaccine recommendations following thorough medical assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025