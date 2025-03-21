Delhi's New Adult Vaccination Clinic: A Step Towards Preventive Health

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh emphasized on Friday that vaccination is vital for adults, not just children, particularly individuals with existing health conditions. Inaugurating an adult vaccination clinic at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla, Singh highlighted the clinic's role in providing essential vaccines to protect against preventable diseases.

Singh stressed the significance of preventive health care beyond childhood immunization, noting the crucial role adult vaccination plays in safeguarding vulnerable groups like senior citizens and those with chronic conditions. The newly launched clinic aims to offer a comprehensive range of vaccines, including those for influenza, pneumonia, hepatitis, tetanus, and shingles.

RS Mishra and Vikram Aggarwal, senior officials at the hospital, underscored the clinic's commitment to enhancing public health. By expanding access to essential immunizations, the facility seeks to prevent diseases, improve quality of life, and create a health-conscious community. Patients will receive tailored vaccine recommendations following thorough medical assessments.

