Africa CDC Launches Public Health Podcast to Amplify African Voices and Drive Health Innovation

In a bold move to transform how health stories are told across Africa, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has unveiled the Africa Public Health Podcast — a dynamic new platform dedicated to reshaping the continent’s health narrative, tackling misinformation, and strengthening resilience against current and future public health threats.

Launched as part of Africa CDC’s wider mission to promote evidence-based solutions and empower communities through timely and accessible health information, the podcast aims to spark innovation, foster dialogue, and bring the voices of Africa’s public health champions to the forefront.

A Microphone for Africa’s Health Story

“At Africa CDC, we believe in the power of storytelling to inspire action and trust,” said Margaret Muigai-Edwin, Director of Communication and Public Information at Africa CDC. “This podcast gives Africa its own microphone — where our experts, frontline health workers, and communities can shape the narrative of public health in Africa and tell stories through an African lens.”

The Africa Public Health Podcast will serve as a powerful conduit for real-time discussions and knowledge-sharing on Africa’s health priorities, highlighting unique, community-rooted strategies and celebrating African-led breakthroughs in disease control, health systems strengthening, and technological innovation.

A Platform to Confront Africa’s Evolving Health Landscape

As the continent grapples with a complex matrix of health challenges — from pandemics and emerging pathogens to climate-related risks, mental health burdens, and rising non-communicable diseases — Africa CDC’s new platform comes at a critical time.

The podcast will address key themes that reflect the continent’s health priorities and ambitions, including:

Pathogen genomics and biosecurity

Pandemic preparedness and response

Community health engagement

Digital health and health technology innovation

Training, capacity building, and workforce development

Addressing misinformation and health disinformation

By amplifying these topics through compelling conversations and real-life stories, Africa CDC hopes to not only inform but also engage African citizens and global listeners in shaping a health-secure future.

Episode One: Genomics and the Future of Outbreak Response

The premiere episode, titled “The Power of Genomics in Disease Control,” features Dr. Sofonias Tessema, Program Lead for Pathogen Genomics at Africa CDC. In conversation with host Andisiwe Michelle May, Dr. Tessema explores how genomic technologies are revolutionizing Africa’s ability to detect, track, and respond to disease outbreaks.

Listeners will learn how Africa CDC, in partnership with member states, has scaled genomic sequencing capabilities in over 40 countries and is now integrating artificial intelligence to improve the tracking of infectious diseases like Ebola, malaria, and cholera. The episode offers a rare inside look into how Africa-led innovation is driving global conversations around outbreak intelligence and disease surveillance.

“Genomic surveillance is no longer the future — it is the present. And Africa is at the center of this transformation,” said Dr. Tessema in the episode. “We’re building systems that are agile, integrated, and tailored for the African context.”

A Tool to Empower and Educate

The Africa Public Health Podcast is more than just a series of conversations — it’s a tool designed to empower African audiences with critical, science-driven information in an era of information overload and widespread misinformation.

“Our goal is to demystify complex public health issues and make them relatable to everyday Africans,” Muigai-Edwin emphasized. “This podcast is part of our broader commitment to creating a health-literate, health-empowered continent.”

Future episodes will feature a rotating lineup of African scientists, public health professionals, community leaders, policymakers, and youth voices. Each episode is crafted to spotlight not only the challenges but the solutions being led and driven from within the continent.

Where to Listen

The Africa Public Health Podcast is available on major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and the Africa CDC website. New episodes will be released regularly, with multilingual content and localized stories to reach as many communities as possible.

Looking Ahead

With this podcast, Africa CDC is reaffirming its role not just as a technical institution but as a storyteller, innovator, and bridge-builder — connecting science with people, and policy with practice.

As Africa charts a path toward health sovereignty and system resilience, the Africa Public Health Podcast stands as a beacon of hope, knowledge, and African excellence in action.