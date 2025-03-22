Left Menu

Bridging Tradition and Modern Medicine: Meghalaya's Fight Against TB

In a pioneering initiative, traditional healers in Meghalaya are collaborating with the government to combat tuberculosis. They act as primary screening points and mobilize communities for testing during a 100-day campaign. This approach is enhancing disease detection and treatment access in rural areas, overcoming stigma and logistic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative, traditional healers in Meghalaya are bridging the gap between ancient practices and modern medicine in the battle against tuberculosis.

Operating in a region where 80% of the population resides in rural areas with inadequate healthcare access, these healers serve as the focal point for TB screening, identifying potential cases and guiding individuals to primary health centers for further testing.

The Meghalaya government has integrated these trusted community figures into their health strategy to address logistical challenges and local stigma surrounding TB treatment, proving that collaboration between tradition and contemporary healthcare can advance disease eradication efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

