Apollo Hospitals Launches 'Seniors First': A New Dawn for Elderly Healthcare

Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta introduced 'Seniors First' on Saturday, marking a significant development in healthcare designed specifically for senior citizens.

The programme integrates multidisciplinary teams to ensure seamless hospital-to-home transitions, personalized health plans, and continuous monitoring, as noted in an official announcement.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao commended the effort, emphasizing its importance in delivering advanced, compassionate, and accessible healthcare for the elderly. The initiative includes wellness plans, health monitoring, rehabilitation support, emotional and caregiver aid, diet guidance, and 24/7 medical services.

(With inputs from agencies.)