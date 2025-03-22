Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals Launches 'Seniors First': A New Dawn for Elderly Healthcare

Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta has launched 'Seniors First', a healthcare programme tailored for senior citizens. It features a multidisciplinary approach, seamless transitions from hospital to home, and continuous health monitoring. The initiative is praised by Karnataka's Health Minister and aims to offer advanced, compassionate, and accessible care for the elderly.

Updated: 22-03-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:03 IST
Apollo Hospitals Launches 'Seniors First': A New Dawn for Elderly Healthcare
Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta introduced 'Seniors First' on Saturday, marking a significant development in healthcare designed specifically for senior citizens.

The programme integrates multidisciplinary teams to ensure seamless hospital-to-home transitions, personalized health plans, and continuous monitoring, as noted in an official announcement.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao commended the effort, emphasizing its importance in delivering advanced, compassionate, and accessible healthcare for the elderly. The initiative includes wellness plans, health monitoring, rehabilitation support, emotional and caregiver aid, diet guidance, and 24/7 medical services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

