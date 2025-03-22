Pope Francis Set for Hospital Discharge After Pneumonia Battle
Pope Francis, after a five-week battle with pneumonia, is scheduled to leave the hospital on Sunday. His recovery will require two months of rest, during which he will avoid large gatherings. The 88-year-old pontiff had been hospitalized since February 14 due to a severe respiratory infection.
Pope Francis, enduring pneumonia for over five weeks, is set to be discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital this Sunday, as confirmed by his medical team on Saturday.
The 88-year-old pontiff experienced a significant health challenge during his 12-year papacy after being admitted with a severe respiratory infection on February 14. His physician, Sergio Alfieri, emphasized the necessity of a two-month convalescence at the Vatican to ensure full recovery.
Despite his health issues, Francis plans to appear at the hospital window to offer a blessing, marking his first public visibility in weeks. The Vatican relayed this update, highlighting the pontiff's absence from his traditional Sunday noon prayers since early February.
