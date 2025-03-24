Left Menu

Empowering Women in Meghalaya: The Frontline of TB Eradication

In Meghalaya, women self-help groups are crucial in the fight against tuberculosis, engaging villagers for screenings. Community gender health activists work alongside ASHA workers to identify potential TB cases. The state utilizes social influencers, celebrities, and religious groups to raise awareness and combat the disease.

Updated: 24-03-2025
In the matriarchal state of Meghalaya, women are leading the charge in combatting tuberculosis, as the government enlists the support of women self-help groups to motivate villagers to undergo TB screening.

Abhilash Baranwal, the deputy commissioner of Ri Bhoi district, notes the robust network of these groups, with each household typically having a member involved. One woman per group assumes the role of a community gender health activist, collaborating with ASHA workers to identify and refer presumptive TB patients.

Increasing awareness efforts, Meghalaya has roped in state celebrities and social media influencers as TB ambassadors. Additionally, religious groups are engaged in promoting health throughout the 100-day TB Elimination Campaign, which has significantly increased TB testing and early detection in the region.

