More NGOs to Access Mental Health Innovation Fund After Funding Threshold Lowered

In a significant move aimed at broadening access to innovative mental health services across New Zealand, Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey has announced a major update to the Government’s Mental Health Innovation Fund. The change will lower the minimum match funding threshold required for NGOs to apply, enabling a wider range of smaller organisations to benefit from the initiative.

Speaking at the Platform Trust Members Day, Mr Doocey revealed that the threshold for match funding applications has been reduced from $250,000 to $100,000. This shift, he said, was made in direct response to feedback from the non-governmental sector, which has been a key partner in the development of the fund.

“This fund was created in consultation with NGOs, so it’s only right that changes are made following ongoing conversations with the sector,” Mr Doocey said. “I’m pleased to announce that the new lower limit of $100,000 will open the door for more organisations to access the fund. Ultimately, this means more support for New Zealanders seeking timely and effective mental health care.”

The Mental Health Innovation Fund was introduced to back community-led mental health solutions that operate outside the traditional public health system. In its first round of funding, several high-impact organisations received support, including MATES in Construction, Youthline, Wellington City Mission, the Mental Health Foundation, Rotorua Youth One Stop Shop, and the Sir John Kirwan Foundation. According to Mr Doocey, additional announcements regarding round one funding recipients are expected soon.

The fund operates on a match-funding basis, meaning NGOs must provide a portion of funding that is matched by the government. By reducing the lower limit to $100,000, the government hopes to enable smaller NGOs—often deeply embedded in their communities—to launch or expand mental health initiatives that may not have been viable under the previous threshold.

Mr Doocey emphasized the government’s commitment to tackling New Zealand’s mental health challenges by leveraging the strengths of both public and private sector support systems.

“This Government is focused on reducing mental health and addiction wait times,” he said. “We are proud to be the first government to set clear mental health targets, and the projects we’re backing through this fund are already helping to relieve pressure on the public system. Many of these initiatives are powered by a workforce outside of traditional health services, offering flexible and community-driven support.”

He reiterated the importance of unlocking innovation in the sector, especially through partnerships with NGOs that often have unique insights and local knowledge.

“As a government, we are exploring every avenue to make sure New Zealanders can access mental health support where and when they need it. We won’t leave any stone unturned in that pursuit.”

Mr Doocey also laid out his key mental health priorities for the coming year, highlighting the continued expansion of early intervention services, the integration of mental health into schools and workplaces, and improved regional access through mobile and telehealth solutions.

“The Mental Health Innovation Fund is a critical tool in our toolkit. By lowering the entry point for funding, we’re ensuring more voices, more ideas, and more community champions can contribute to our shared vision of faster, fairer, and more accessible mental health care,” he said.

Applications for the next round of funding are expected to open soon, with the Ministry of Health encouraging NGOs of all sizes to explore opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

For more information, interested organisations are encouraged to visit the Ministry of Health’s website or reach out directly to the Mental Health and Addiction Directorate.