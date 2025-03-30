WHO's Swift Response to Myanmar's Earthquake Crisis

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urgently supplied nearly three tons of medical provisions to aid hospitals overwhelmed by the recent powerful earthquakes that struck central Myanmar. The cities of Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay have been among the hardest hit, leaving thousands injured and in dire need of medical attention.

WHO's delivery, including critical trauma kits and multipurpose tents, reached Nay Pyi Taw's 1,000-bed hospital within 24 hours, with Mandalay General Hospital next in line to receive these essential supplies. The organization is also gearing up for a second shipment, aimed at addressing the escalating healthcare demands in the affected areas.

Rescue operations are intensifying in cities like Mandalay and Sagaing, which have suffered widespread structural damage. In response, WHO has reached out globally to identify Emergency Medical Teams willing to deploy field hospitals in Myanmar. As the situation unfolds, WHO and partners are preparing for a rapid needs assessment to devise a nuanced response strategy for the quake-hit regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)