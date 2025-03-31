Left Menu

Eli Lilly's Breakthrough Drug to Combat Heart Disease Risk

Eli Lilly's experimental drug, lepodisiran, showcased remarkable efficacy in reducing lipoprotein(a) levels, a heart disease risk factor, by up to 95% in a midstage trial. The innovative treatment presents hope for the 1.4 billion individuals affected worldwide, as it advances to late-stage clinical trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development reported at the American College of Cardiology meeting, Eli Lilly's experimental drug, lepodisiran, demonstrated a profound reduction in lipoprotein(a) levels—a genetically inherited heart disease risk factor—by up to 95% following a single 400 mg dose in a midstage trial.

Dr. Steven Nissen from the Cleveland Clinic hailed the innovation as an important step, noting the absence of serious adverse events and the drug's potential to fill a longstanding treatment gap. Results published in the New England Journal of Medicine also spotlight lepodisiran's promise for the 1.4 billion individuals globally impacted by elevated Lp(a), which is not addressed by current cholesterol treatments.

As Lilly progresses with a late-stage clinical trial, the cardiology community anticipates confirmation that reducing Lp(a) directly diminishes cardiovascular risks. Competing treatments from Silence Therapeutics, Amgen, Novartis, and a newly licensed Merck pill exemplify the burgeoning efforts in tackling this condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

