ASHA Workers' Protest: A Bold Hair-Raising Call for Justice

ASHA workers intensified their protest outside the Secretariat, cutting their hair and some shaving their heads, to highlight the government's lack of response to their demands. The protest, which has been ongoing for 50 days, aims to secure better pay and conditions from both state and central governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking display of defiance, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) ramped up their protest on Monday outside the Secretariat. The demonstrators, demanding better wages and post-retirement benefits, have taken to cutting their hair and shaving their heads to symbolize their frustration and desperation.

The protest has now entered its 50th day, with emotional scenes playing out as ASHA workers from various districts join the movement, expressing their anger at the government's indifference. A key contention is the meagre daily pay of 232 rupees, highlighted by a protester who dramatically shaved her head.

In response, the government stated that a significant pay rise isn't feasible and shifted responsibility to the central government. The central authorities countered by saying funds are pending a utilization certificate from Kerala. The impasse continues as demonstrators persist in their protest for dignity and fair compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

